Chelsea can move top of the Premier League, if only overnight, with a win away to an Everton side who have struggled for form in recent weeks.

The Chelsea defense has proven remarkably resolute on their travels of late and could secure four consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since 2016 if they shut out an Everton team shorn of James Rodriguez.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 12

: Saturday, Dec. 12 Time : 3pm ET

: 3pm ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom TV: Peacock Premium

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Everton +333; Draw +300; Chelsea -133 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Everton: Memories of Everton's seven game winning start to the new season are in danger of fading fast as they slip away from the top four; in the seven games since they have just one win, a 3-2 victory at Fulham that was remarkably heavy work.

The Toffees haven't kept a clean sheet since beating League Two side Salford City in September and only three teams have allowed their opponents more expected goals than Carlo Ancelotti's. Without captain Seamus Coleman their backline may struggle for yet more solidity whilst the absence of James robs them of a crucial attacking weapon.

Chelsea: With Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi set to be sidelined for two weeks a chance has opened up for Christian Pulisic to reestablish himself in Frank Lampard's strongest XI. It may yet be on the right of a front four that he makes his return with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz also playing off Olivier Giroud.

It says everything of the depth available to Frank Lampard that that quartet would mean no room for Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, indeed the form of the latter means there are no guarantees that Pulisic will start as opposed to Havertz shifting right and Mount playing more centrally.

Prediction

Chelsea are in a rich vein of form, playing high quality football with contributions coming from across the pitch. For all that Everton might have the quality to match them when at their best it is hard to see the Toffees denying Lampard's side a return to the Premier League summit. PICK: Chelsea (-133)

