Everton vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Everton

Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-9-9; Everton 9-10-6

What to Know

Everton managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. Everton will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Since Everton's past nine matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up 2-2 at the half for Everton and Watford on Saturday, but Everton stepped up in the second half for a 3-2 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Sheffield United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Sheffield, losing 1-0.

Everton's win lifted them to 9-10-6 (ninth place with 33 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 7-9-9 (14th place with 30 points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton won three meetings and tied five meetings in their last eight contests with Crystal Palace.