Everton vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace @ Everton
Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-9-9; Everton 9-10-6
What to Know
Everton managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. Everton will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Since Everton's past nine matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
It was all tied up 2-2 at the half for Everton and Watford on Saturday, but Everton stepped up in the second half for a 3-2 victory.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Sheffield United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Sheffield, losing 1-0.
Everton's win lifted them to 9-10-6 (ninth place with 33 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 7-9-9 (14th place with 30 points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton won three meetings and tied five meetings in their last eight contests with Crystal Palace.
- Aug 10, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 27, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 21, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 10, 2018 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Nov 18, 2017 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 21, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 30, 2016 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Everton 1
-
Could Messi ever leave Barca?
Could Messi really be on the move at some point?
-
USWNT vs. Mexico preview
The U.S. is a win away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics
-
Juve vs. Hellas Verona preview
Juve is coming off a win this past weekend
-
Alex Morgan still trains while pregnant
Your latest reminder that professional athletes are better than you
-
MLS, MLSPA reach deal on new CBA
The new deal includes increased funding for travel
-
MLS unveils new jerseys for 2020 season
The league is set to begin its 25th season
-
Bergwijn leads Spurs over City in debut
Jose Mourinho earned a big win over Pep Guardiola
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day