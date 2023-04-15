The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Everton

Current Records: Fulham 11-6-12; Everton 6-9-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Watch: Peacock

What to Know

Everton will be playing in front of their home fans against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Everton haven't won a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell to Manchester United 2-0.

Meanwhile, Fulham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to West Ham United. That's two games in a row now that Fulham have lost by a single goal.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday. At the very least, we hope one of these teams manages to score on Saturday.

Odds

Everton are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +104 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

