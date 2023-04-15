untitled-design-2023-04-14t204936-275.png
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Fulham @ Everton
  • Current Records: Fulham 11-6-12; Everton 6-9-15

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Goodison Park
  • Watch: Peacock

What to Know

Everton will be playing in front of their home fans against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Everton haven't won a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell to Manchester United 2-0.

Meanwhile, Fulham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to West Ham United. That's two games in a row now that Fulham have lost by a single goal.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday. At the very least, we hope one of these teams manages to score on Saturday.

Odds

Everton are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +104 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Everton vs. Fulham
Spread
Moneyline
Total
EVE
-0.5
+105
BET NOW
+103
BET NOW
o2.5
+122
BET NOW
FUL
+0.5
-135
BET NOW
+275
BET NOW
u2.5
-155
BET NOW
DRAW
+230
BET NOW