The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Everton

Current Records: Leicester City 11-12-7; Everton 8-18-4

What to Know

With a win on Wednesday, Everton can purchase the peace of mind of knowing that they cannot be relegated this season. They and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET at Goodison Park. Everton will be strutting in after a victory while Leicester will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everton slipped by Manchester United 1-0 last week. The Everton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but the Foxes were not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Leicester fell a goal shy of Newcastle, losing 2-1.

Everton won their first match against Leicester 2-0 last season, but Leicester managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Leicester City When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +145; Draw +230; Leicester +195

Series History

Everton have won six out of their last ten games against Leicester City.