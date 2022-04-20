The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Leicester City @ Everton
- Current Records: Leicester City 11-12-7; Everton 8-18-4
What to Know
With a win on Wednesday, Everton can purchase the peace of mind of knowing that they cannot be relegated this season. They and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET at Goodison Park. Everton will be strutting in after a victory while Leicester will be stumbling in from a loss.
Everton slipped by Manchester United 1-0 last week. The Everton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but the Foxes were not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Leicester fell a goal shy of Newcastle, losing 2-1.
Everton won their first match against Leicester 2-0 last season, but Leicester managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Leicester City
- When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +145; Draw +230; Leicester +195
Series History
Everton have won six out of their last ten games against Leicester City.
- Jan 27, 2021 - Leicester City 1 vs. Everton 1
- Dec 16, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- Jul 01, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 01, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 01, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Everton 0
- Oct 06, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Jan 31, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Oct 29, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 09, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Leicester City 2
- Dec 26, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 0