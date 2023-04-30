Leicester City host Everton on Monday at King Power Stadium in a critical English Premier League relegation battle. Leicester City (8-5-20) look to have a little bit of momentum after taking four points from their past two matches. That followed a 10-match winless run that included just one draw. The Foxes entered the weekend 18th in the English Premier League table after a 1-1 road draw with Leeds on Tuesday. Everton (6-10-17) are on a six-match winless run that includes three draws and sit 19th in the table, one point behind Leicester. They lost 4-1 to Newcastle on Thursday. The first matchup this season took place at Goodison Park in November, and Leicester came away with a 2-0 victory.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. in Leicester, England. The Foxes are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Leicester City vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Everton +275 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down the Everton vs. Leicester City matchup from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester City vs. Everton:

Leicester vs. Everton spread: Leicester -0.5 (-105)

Leicester vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Leicester vs. Everton money line: Leicester +100, Everton +275, Draw +240

LEI: Jamie Vardy had at least 13 goals in the past seven seasons.

had at least 13 goals in the past seven seasons. EVE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 29 league goals from 2019-21.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes have some confidence under new manager Dean Smith, who was brought on April 10. Following a 3-1 loss to Manchester City, Leicester beat Wolves 2-0 before the draw with Leeds. The hosts have a strong attack led by Harvey Barnes (10 goals) and James Maddison (nine goals, seven assists). Jamie Vardy (two goals) is having an off year but remains dangerous and scored Tuesday, and Kelechi Iheanacho (five goals, four assists) and Patson Daka (four goals, three assists) also contribute. Everton have yielded 50 goals, so they should find space to operate.

The home crowd at King Power will be vocal in trying to induce their squad to seize the critical points. The Foxes have scored 44 goals this season, while Everton have just 25, fewest in the EPL. The hosts are minus-2 in goal differential at home, while the Toffees are minus-16 in away matches. Leicester put eight of their 22 shots on target in the last meeting, getting goals from Barnes and Youri Tielemans, while yielding two shots on net. The Foxes have yielded 57 goals, but only 21 at home, and they hound opponents, ranking second in challenges (593) and fourth in blocks (448). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have been fighting all season for results and have taken one point from Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace over their past six matches. They have an expected goals of 35.2, so they haven't been finishing chances as often as they should. Still, they have attackers who can cause trouble in Dwight McNeil (five goals), Demarai Gray (four) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (one in 13 games). Leicester's 57 goals conceded are the most in the league.

Everton should be fiercely motivated after being routed by the Magpies, and the Foxes don't have anywhere near that quality. The Toffees haven't been relegated since 1954, and they are running out of time to stay in the top flight. They are just six points behind 15th-place West Ham, and getting something out of this game is crucial. They have a huge advantage in goal, with Jordan Pickford ranking third in the EPL in saves (111) and eighth in save percentage (72.0). See who to back at SportsLine.

