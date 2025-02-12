It's the final Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at the storied Goodison Park as Everton prepare to open a new stadium leaving their home of 133 years in the process. While it's an exciting moment for the Toffees, it also is a bittersweet moment for one of the most intense rivalries the country has to offer.

These two teams were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 7 prior to the postponement due to weather, and it will now be a midweek fixture. Much has changed since then with Everton sacking Sean Dyche as their manager and bringing David Moyes back but it has improved their form as the Toffees are speeding away from the relegation zone. It would be a huge moment if they're able to deal a blow to Liverpool's title charge but it'll also be a tough job for them to do so as Liverpool will be looking to overcome their shock FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 12 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USA | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Everton +550; Drwa +380; Liverpool -230

Storylines

Everton: Despite disappointing in FA Cup play, Everton are now unbeaten in their last three Premier League fixtures, taking down Tottenham, Brighton and Leicester City. They couldn't be entering this clash in much better form, and while there are a few injury concerns, Vitalii Mykolenko is the only new one who has been involved in this run of form. The fullback will be a game-time decision with a calf strain while Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Orel Mangala have all been ruled out of the clash.

Everton predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Lewis O'Brien, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Iliman Ndiaye, Beto

Liverpool: With Champions League fixtures also happening during this time period, it will feel like business as usual for the Reds with this match taking place on a Wednesday. Joe Gomez will miss out with a thigh injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be a game-time decision with an injury of his own. Given that Liverpool have a more than capable backup in Conor Bradley, it may not be worth manager Arne Slot risking the English right back but you always want to be at your best for a derby match.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Kounate, Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz

Prediction

As they've shown plenty of times this season, this is a special Liverpool side. There's enough for them to rise to the occasion and not let a derby get in the way of their final goal of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the season. Pick: Everton 0, Liverpool 2