Hometown rivals face off in a mid-week Premier League matchup as Liverpool make the quick trip to Everton on Wednesday. Arne Slot's men continue to hold first place in the Premier League table and dominate the competition, although they are looking to rebound from an uncharacteristic 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup. Everton are also coming off of an FA Cup loss but have been playing much better since David Moyes returned to manage the team. The Toffees have won three straight EPL matches.

Kickoff from Goodison Park in Liverpool is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Reds are -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Everton vs. Liverpool odds, while Everton are +600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines for Liverpool vs. Everton:

Everton vs. Liverpool 90-minute money line: Everton +600, Liverpool -220, Draw +360

Everton vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5

Everton vs. Liverpool picks:

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have a tough test ahead of them on Wednesday, but their recent form gives them a chance at keeping the Merseyside Derby close. They have won three straight league matches under manager David Moyes, who has returned to the club after over a decade. Everton's attack has come alive during the start of his tenure, and they have outscored their opponents 8-2 over that three-game stretch.

Everton have also defeated Liverpool in recent history, clean-sheeting the Reds 2-0 when these teams met at Goodison Park last April. The teams settled for a scoreless draw the previous time Everton hosted, so Liverpool haven't scored a goal in their rivals' house since 2022.

Why you should back Liverpool

Despite losing their last match at Goodison Park last season, the Reds have dominated the overall series and have won the Merseyside Derby five of the last seven times. They have also played well on the road this season, going 9-3-0 in matches away from Anfield.

Mohamed Salah continues to be the driving force of Liverpool's stellar attack, amassing a league-leading 21 goals and 13 assists. He is in good company, as Cody Gakpo has 11 goal contributions in EPL play (8 goals, 3 assists) and Luis Diaz has 10 contributions (8 goals, 2 assists).

