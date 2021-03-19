Both Everton and Manchester City will come into this one with at least an eye on their Premier League situation while Pep Guardiola's men also have the UEFA Champions League and the League Cup final to consider.

Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees are seventh in the EPL and two points adrift of the European qualification berths after a few surprise results in recent weeks and while FA Cup glory would be welcome at Goodison Park, continental football is within reach via the league.

Expect both teams to rotate a bit but City's incredible strength and quality in depth means that even a changed Citizen XI will be of the strongest ability.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Mar. 20 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 20 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England

Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England TV and Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Everton +900; Draw +450; City -350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Everton:

Ancelotti's men have beaten Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur to reach the quarterfinals and the epic nine-goal encounter with Spurs was eyebrow-raising even by the Italian's experienced standards.

Two consecutive losses in the Premier League to Chelsea and Burnley disrupted a run of three consecutive league wins but a look at their last seven EPL matches shows four defeats from seven.

Everton will be keen to book their place in Europe by any means whether that is via the Premier League or the FA Cup.

Manchester City:

Part of what could prove to be an unprecedented quadruple, City will be eyeing the FA Cup with a League Cup final already booked, a healthy lead in the league and the Champions League quarterfinals to come.

Europe arguably poses the greatest threat to that due to the nature of the potential opponents but Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City are also still in the FA Cup.

Prediction

City's strength in depth to make the difference in a reasonably comfortable win. Pick: Everton 1-3 City.