The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Everton

Current Records: Manchester City 26-4-4, Everton 7-11-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

What to Know

Everton are 0-9 against Manchester City since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Everton will look to defend their home pitch against Manchester City at Goodison Park. Everton have seen their goal totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Manchester City are surely hoping to exploit.

On Monday, Everton made easy work of Brighton & Hove Albion and carried off a 5-1 victory. It was an even better day for Abdoulaye Doucouré as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Manchester City extended their game-winning streak to ten on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Leeds United 2-1. Manchester City better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Ilkay Gundogan, who scored both goals for his team.

Their wins bumped Everton to 7-11-17 and Manchester City to 26-4-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -284 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

