Everton vs. Manchester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Everton 2-3-1; Manchester City 4-1-1

What to Know

Everton and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton will be home again for the second match in a row.

On Saturday, they came up short against Sheffield United on Saturday, falling 2-0. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Everton.

Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against Watford, but Watford never followed suit. Man City steamrolled Watford 8-0. With City ahead 5 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Manchester City's victory lifted them to 4-1-1 (13 points) while Everton's loss dropped them down to 2-3-1 (seven points). We'll see if City can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won three out of their last seven games against Everton.