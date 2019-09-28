Everton vs. Manchester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Everton vs. Manchester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton (home) vs. Manchester City (away)
Current Records: Everton 2-3-1; Manchester City 4-1-1
What to Know
Everton and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton will be home again for the second match in a row.
On Saturday, they came up short against Sheffield United on Saturday, falling 2-0. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Everton.
Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against Watford, but Watford never followed suit. Man City steamrolled Watford 8-0. With City ahead 5 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Manchester City's victory lifted them to 4-1-1 (13 points) while Everton's loss dropped them down to 2-3-1 (seven points). We'll see if City can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won three out of their last seven games against Everton.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Manchester City 2
- Dec 15, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 3
- Aug 21, 2017 - Manchester City 1 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 15, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester City 0
- Jan 14, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester City 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - Manchester City 1 vs. Everton 1
