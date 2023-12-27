It was on their visit to Goodison Park last season that it finally became indisputable that it would be Manchester City's Premier League title once more. The sort of obdurate opponent who might have frustrated Pep Guardiola's men in the past were swept away after 37 minutes of diligence from Everton. Winning on Merseyside on Wednesday night would not have quite the same decisive impact on the title race, but it would still constitute a major statement from the champions, all the more so given how their opponents have swung upwards since mid-May.

Since that day when the 2023 champions were pencilled in, Everton have won nine of their 20 Premier League matches, losing just eight and registering a positive goal difference of two. In points per game terms, they are a comparable side to Newcastle United, superior to the likes of Brighton and Chelsea. That is an altogether better reflection of their quality than the 2023-24 table, the 10-point penalty foisted upon them for the financial mismanagement of the pre-Sean Dyche era meaning they are only a place and a point clear of Luton in the relegation zone. Everything about their recent displays suggests they will be safely ensconced in midtable before too long though. Frankly, there is a case to be made that they should be there anyway, even with the punishment meted out on them last month.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Since the day that Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland fired City to a 3-0 win at Goodison Park, Everton have played like a top level Premier League side. Their non-penalty expected goal (npxG) difference over the 20 games since is 9.87, the fifth best in the league. Fourth in those particular rankings are Manchester City with 14.36. Though the gap between those two is pretty sizeable, there is also a fair measure of daylight between the Toffees and Aston Villa in sixth. In another reality, not too dissimilar from our own, it could be Sean Dyche being garlanded with the praise that has been afforded to Unai Emery. In that context, this feels rather closer to a fair fight than the relegation scrappers vs. world champions it is easy to portray it as.

The challenge might be all the greater given that City could well be lacking a string of their most vital players. Erling Haaland is said to have missed training on Boxing Day as he battles the foot injury that sidelined him for the Club World Cup. Kevin De Bruyne is yet to return to competitive action, but did train again while City were out in Saudi Arabia winning the Club World Cup. Jeremy Doku is also a doubt while Rodri picked up a knock against Fluminense that prompted questions over his availability for Wednesday.

Guardiola will not need reminding that City's Premier League record without their tempo setter in midfield is played three, lost three. The manager might at least breath a sigh of relief that Everton have injury issues of their own because (in a sentence nobody three years ago could really have imagined being necessary in 2023) Rodri's presence might have been vital in curbing the deadly threat of Abdoulaye Doucoure. The 30 year old comes alive around the opposition penalty area, waiting for defenders to be warped into the gravitational pull of Dominic Calvert-Lewin before darting in to get his shot away.

His absence ought to be keenly felt, but without him Dyche's side still did plenty to menace Tottenham even in defeat before Christmas, James Garner filling in as the shadow striker with aplomb. Even if two early goals ultimately downed Everton in north London, they still delivered a performance that saw them dominate Ange Postecoglu's side for at least 50 minutes, maybe more. A borderline VAR call here, a better finish there and the Toffees might be welcoming City to Goodison Park with a five match winning run to their name.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

That would hardly be enough to strike terror into the hearts of the world champions but nor will one defeat to Tottenham make Everton any less of a test for Guardiola et al. When City won at Goodison Park last season it was the mark of champions. Picking up a similar result on Wednesday night would be as good a sign as any that they are on the path to the summit once more.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, December 27 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom TV: USA

USA Online streaming: fuboTV (For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.)

fuboTV (For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.) Odds: Everton +450; Draw +320; Manchester City +188

Prediction

If you play as well as Everton have over the last few months it will eventually be reflected against a top tier opponent. Why not now? PICK: Everton 1, Manchester City 1