Manchester City will have one eye on the Champions League against Real Madrid but they still need to win games to keep up their title charge. But Everton won't be an easy out as the Toffees are trying to stay out of the relegation zone. Fresh off of defeating Brighton, Everton are safe at the moment but only by one point so Sean Dyche will do what he can to stave off Manchester City running rampant.

Date : Sunday, May 14 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 14 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Everton +750; Draw +250; Manchester City -280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Everton: There are no new injuries facing the squad but they'll be missing Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ruben Vingare and Ben Godfrey. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil in top form, Everton will be able to make things happen on the counter with City likely rotating.

Manchester City: Nathan Ake is still out injured but how many minutes will Erling Haaland play with Real Madrid on the horizon? Pep Guardiola will rotate some with players like Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez starting in the match but this is when the team's impressive depth comes into play because they can defeat most teams in the league even without their top guys for the match.

Everton has been strong at home but Manchester City are unstoppable when they're on their game. An Alvarez brace will lead the way as City rolls. Pick: Manchester City 2, Everton 1