Coming in from their Boxing Day victories both Everton and Manchester City will arrive at Goodison Park on Monday evening looking to take a strong grip on a top four berth.

The Toffees have not beaten City in their last five meetings and have won on two of the 16 most recent occasions that these two have met. However under Carlo Ancelotti they are a far greater force, coming into Monday's match with four wins on the bounce and with the league's joint-fifth best defensive record. Their challenge may just be scoring goals against a visiting team with the league's most parsimonious backline.

Storylines

Everton: On their first four match league-winning streak since the start of the season, Ancelotti's side have started to find real defensive solidity despite having few full-backs available to them. Playing center backs Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey on the flanks has brought resilience to Everton, who have conceded just once in that winning run and limited Sheffield United to just two shots on target in their 1-0 Boxing Day win.

Manchester City: After two appearances off the bench the return of Sergio Aguero appears to be edging closer to a more significant return and his 13 minute cameo in the 2-0 win over Newcastle augured well for a more significant role at Goodison Park, where Gabriel Jesus will be unavailable after been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I need him," said Pep Guardiola of Aguero, who has managed just three starts this season. "It was very good news in general that in the minutes Sergio played we saw him sharp and dynamic. This is incredible news for us. We need him, absolutely.

"But we have to be careful. We cannot do what we did in the past, when he comes back [too soon] and then gets injured. I still want to handle the minutes but I saw him well - and I love this guy."

Prediction

If Aguero is fit City might just have more of the goal threat they have lacked throughout this season but even without him they have momentum on their side. PICK: Manchester City (-200)