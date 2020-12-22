Two of England's top form teams face off at Goodison Park on Wednesday night with a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals a tempting prize for both Everton and Manchester United.

For the Toffees, a first piece of major silverware in 25 years represents quite the prize and might be enough to convince Carlo Ancelotti to name a strong side against a United team that is likely to be heavily rotated. Here's how you can watch the match and what you need to do.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 23

: Wednesday, Dec. 23 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom TV: ESPN+

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Everton +225; Draw +260; Manchester United +110 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Everton: That first piece of silverware in a quarter of a century will surely be a tempting prize for Ancelotti, all the more so considering that it is the only top domestic honor missing from the Goodison Park trophy cabinet. "We give a lot of importance to this competition," Ancelotti said.

"Everton never won it [before]. We are two games from the final, so it would be fantastic to play a final if possible. We are going to put out our strongest team."

Manchester United: While Solskjaer certainly wouldn't want to pass up the chance to win silverware, it seems more likely that he will opt to rotate his pack, not least because he has senior players such as Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Dean Henderson warming the bench more often than not.

However, there is real value to be gained from winning this trophy, particularly for a team who fell at the semifinal stage in three competitions last term. As Solskjaer himself noted, United need to "learn how to win" silverware again.

Prediction

This is likely to be a far closer game than when these two sides met early last month, but ultimately United's success that day makes them the logical choice to reach the semis. PICK: Manchester United (+110)