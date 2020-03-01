Everton vs. Manchester United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester United @ Everton
Current Records: Manchester United 11-8-8; Everton 10-11-6
What to Know
Manchester United and Everton played to a draw at Goodison Park and now head to Goodison Park to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Man United should still be feeling good after a win, while Everton will be looking to right the ship.
Man United got themselves on the board against Watford on Sunday, but Watford never followed suit. The Red Devils enjoyed a cozy 3-0 victory over Watford.
Meanwhile, Everton lost 3-2 to Arsenal.
Man United's win brought them up to 11-8-8 while Everton's defeat pulled them down to 10-11-6. Man United is 3-4-3 after wins this season, and Everton is 4-5-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester United have won three out of their last eight games against Everton.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Apr 21, 2019 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester United 0
- Oct 28, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 01, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Everton 0
- Sep 17, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 04, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Dec 04, 2016 - Manchester United 1 vs. Everton 1
- Dec 03, 2016 - Manchester United 1 vs. Everton 1
