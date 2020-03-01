Everton vs. Manchester United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Everton

Current Records: Manchester United 11-8-8; Everton 10-11-6

What to Know

Manchester United and Everton played to a draw at Goodison Park and now head to Goodison Park to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Man United should still be feeling good after a win, while Everton will be looking to right the ship.

Man United got themselves on the board against Watford on Sunday, but Watford never followed suit. The Red Devils enjoyed a cozy 3-0 victory over Watford.

Meanwhile, Everton lost 3-2 to Arsenal.

Man United's win brought them up to 11-8-8 while Everton's defeat pulled them down to 10-11-6. Man United is 3-4-3 after wins this season, and Everton is 4-5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester United have won three out of their last eight games against Everton.