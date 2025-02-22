Everton have been speeding away from the relegation zone under David Moyes, but with Manchester United coming to Goodison Park, they may be slowed down. Ruben Amorim is still figuring out how to orient the team without Amad Diallo who could miss the remainder of the season, but there's no denying that United's form has picked up as the calendar has entered February. On Friday United discovered that they will be playing Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 and its likely the team will mainly be using upcoming games to figure out their plan of attack to prepare for that tournament.

Date : Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 22 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USA | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Everton +145; Draw +210; Manchester United +200

Everton: Injuries are beginning to pile up for the Toffees. Orel Mangala and Dwight McNeil have long term injuries while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Nathan Patterson and Illiman Ndiaye will also miss out. Abdoulaye Doucoure will also miss out due to yellow card accumulation but that doesn't mean that Everton won't be able to push Manchester United.

Everton predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Brantwaite, James Tarkowski, Jake O'Brien, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Jack Harrison, Carlos Alcatraz, Jesper Lindstrom, Beto

Manchester United: The Diallo injury is a massive blow, but it's far from the first injury that the Red Devils will deal with this season. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Tobias Collyer and Johnny Evans will all be ruled out of this match which is a critical one in the battle to officially avoid relegation.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee

Prediction

With United still looking to find their attack, Everton will be able to make them pay at home with a big win under David Moyes Pick: Everton 2, Manchester United 1