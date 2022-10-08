It may come as a surprise but Everton are unbeaten in six Premier League matches as Frank Lampard has built a team that is hard to break down. Manchester United, meanwhile are looking to kick into gear under Erik ten Hag and rebound from a thrashing at the hands of Manchester City. This is the kind of match that will show what his team is made of as breaking down teams who sit deep can be frustrating.

After starting in the Europa League against Omoina and only registering an assist, Cristiano Ronaldo is still seeking his 700th club goal, but he may have to come off of the bench to get it due to the form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Rashford is enjoying a resurgent season with five goals and three assists in all competitions while Martial has been electric when available. Only appearing in three games, Martial has three goals and an assist showing why ten Hag was keen to keep him around. With Jadon Sancho struggling, Martial could earn a start in the match as well.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 9 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 9 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA | fuboTV (try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Everton +255; Draw +260; Manchester United +104 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin could offer an attacking boost as he is back in training from his groin injury but Lampard's defensive depth will be needed yet again. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are back in training but not ready to feature while Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson all have long term injuries that will sideline them until after the World Cup. The biggest lineup decision will be between Dwight McNeil and Anthony Gordon but as both players bring different qualities to the match, they'll both end up featuring for Everton, especially if the Toffees need to chase a result.

Manchester United: Another match will see the battle for who wants to start at left back drag on. Tyrell Malacia was hooked at halftime in Europa League which could lead to Luke Shaw getting a start while the other battle for a starting spot is between Scott McTominay and Casemiro in midfield. Raphael Varane will be a late fitness test for the match while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Donny van de Beek have already been ruled out of the ruled out of the match.

Prediction

It will be a tight one as Lampard has built a team that is hard to break down but Rashford will see United to victory. Pick: Everton 1, Manchester United 2