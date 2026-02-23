Manchester United are back on the right track and despite failing to win their fifth Premier League consecutive match last time out, they are still contenders for a Champions League spot and have a great chance on Monday to cement themselves in fourth place when they travel to face Everton. They are currently fifth, tied on points with Chelsea and with a six-point gap with Aston Villa. Manchester United manager Michael Carrick, who was hired to replace Ruben Amorim, is doing well at the club and he's hoping to be confirmed as a long term manager beyond this season.

Speaking to the club channel ahead of the match against Everton, Carrick spoke on Casemiro's impact, knowing he will leave at the end of the 2025-26 season.

"He has been fantastic since I came, really, on and off the pitch, and experience is a great thing if you use it in the right way. And, again, I think over time, being a senior player here is almost the responsibility of the example, and helping the young players, helping the rest of the boys and passing on your experiences in a positive way. Yeah, he's been top since I came in, in so many ways, and he's been a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to continuing with him for a few months yet."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match between Everton and Manchester United:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, Feb. 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Feb. 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Hill Dickinson Stadium -- Liverpool

: Hill Dickinson Stadium -- Liverpool Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Everton +278; Draw +266; Manchester United -105

Possible lineups

Everton XI: Jordan Pickford; Jake OBrien, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Gana Gueye, James Garner, Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Tyrique George, Thierno Barry.

Manchester United XI: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes Bryan Mbeumo; Matheus Cunha.

Prediction

Manchester United come from four wins and one draw in the last five Premier League games played and this is their big chance to prove them again. Pick: Everton 1, Manchester United 2.