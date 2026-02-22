Manchester United will look to avenge one of its more embarrassing losses in recent memory when they visit Everton in an English Premier League matchup on Monday. Man U sit fourth in the Premier League table and have won four of their last five EPL matches. Everton is coming off a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 23. Everton are +260 underdogs (wager $100 to win $260) in the latest Everton vs. Manchester United odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Manchester United are -105 favorites (wager $105 to win $100). A draw is +285 and the total is 2.5 (Over -145, Under +115). You can find the latest Everton vs. Manchester United predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, and be sure to see what SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is betting before locking in your wagers for this contest.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Everton vs. Manchester United on Monday.

Everton vs. Manchester United best bets

Manchester United Over 1.5 team total (-120): 1 unit, BetMGM

Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (+100): 1 unit, BetMGM

Manchester United want revenge

The reverse fixture between these two sides saw Manchester United experience one of their more embarrassing defeats this season. United faced Everton at home only to see midfielder Idrissa Gueye receive a red card in the 13th minute for Everton. United played a man up for a total of 85 minutes and ended up not only losing, but failing to score in their 1-0 defeat. Manchester United were the talk of the news cycle that week as they were dragged through the mud for their inability to produce a result, and that should be on the back of their mind in this fixture.

Even though United just drew against West Ham, they've been in fantastic form in the new year, and I expect them to press against an Everton side missing their best attacker and a key defender.

Everton's defensive woes in 2026

Everton have shown some serious signs of improvement this season. The club finished 15th two years ago, 13th last season and are currently positioned safely at eighth on the EPL table right now. While the club has found some success, their defense in the new year does have me a bit concerned as they face a strong United attack.

They've played eight matches in 2026 and only a single time were they able to keep a clean sheet. They've conceded 11 goals over those six matches, and going against United they'll be without a senior defender, Jake O'Brien, who was sent off with a red card last match in their loss to Bournemouth, which will put more pressure on Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski to hold that backline. Everton is good enough to score here with Dewsbury-Hall and lliman Ndiaye in form, but expect that defense to let some through.