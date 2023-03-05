It's a battle to get away from the bottom of the English Premier League table Sunday when Nottingham Forest host Everton at City Ground. Nottingham Forest (6-7-11) have put together a decent season in their first top-flight campaign since 1999. Meanwhile, Everton (5-6-14) are trying to avoid being relegated for the first time since 1951 but are firmly in the relegation zone. The Toffees are 18th in the Premier League table, three points above last-place Southampton, with one more game played than every team in the bottom half. Forest are 13th, four points ahead of Everton and six behind 10th-place Chelsea. The season's first meeting ended 1-1.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET in West Bridgford, England. Forest are +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest Nottingham Forest vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Everton are +180 underdogs, a draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Everton vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is 57-31-1 (+25.90) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023, bringing a profit just shy of $2,600 for $100 bettors. He also is on a stunning run on his English competition picks, going 31-8 (+23.37) on his Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup predictions. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Everton vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle and just locked in his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Everton:

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Forest -0.5 (+165)

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Forest +160, Everton +180, Draw +210

Forest: They have scored in 10 straight league matches at home.

Everton: They have scored six goals in their past 13 EPL games.

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have been a vastly better team on their home turf, while Everton have been terrible on the road. Forest are 4-4-0 in their past eight at City Ground. They are plus-3 in goal differential at home, compared to minus-26 on the road. They have scored 15 of their 18 goals on home turf, while just 13 of the 42 they have conceded have come there. Everton have one victory away from home, and that came way back in October. They have taken two points from their past eight one the road. Their 17 goals scored are the fewest in the league, and six of them have come in road matches.

Nottingham Forest haven't been scoring very often, either, but Brennan Johnson has three goals and two assists in his past 12 league matches. He scored the goal in the 81st minute of the August meeting, but Everton equalized seven minutes later. Chris Wood had double-digit goals in four straight years with Burnley before languishing at Newcastle last season. He has one goal in five games with Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White has scored two and set up five, so the Tricky Trees have the talent to produce goals. Everton have yielded at least two in seven of their past nine games.

Why you should back Everton

Forest have major problems on defense, with center backs Scott McKenna, Willy Boly and Moussa Niakhate all out injured. Everton haven't been scoring goals, but they have players who have proven they can. Neal Maupay had 63 goals in his six seasons between Brentford and Brighton before signing with the Toffees last summer. He has just one so far, but Demarai Gray (three) and Anthony Gordon (three) also can put it in the net. Gray scored the equalizer in the draw back in August. Everton had an 8-5 edge in shots on target in that meeting and outshot Forest 19-15 overall.

The Toffees also have talent in midfield, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Andre Onana all playing physically in the middle. Alex Iwobi (six assists) and Dwight McNeil (two goals, two assists) get in on the attack on the outside. Everton lead the league in blocks with 335 and have gotten in front of a league-high 116 shots. Center back James Tarkowksi leads the league with 68 total blocks and shares the lead in clearances (136). Forest have recorded the fewest shots on target in the league (68), and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is third in the EPL in saves (83).

How to make Nottingham Forest vs. Everton picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Everton vs. Nottingham Forest match from every angle. He is leaning Under the goal total and has two other best bets, including an exact score play, and his full breakdown of the Premier League matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nottingham Forest vs. Everton in Sunday's Premier League match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Everton vs. Nottingham Forest match, all from the soccer expert who is up almost $2,600 on his soccer picks in 2023.