The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Southampton @ Everton
- Current Records: Southampton 3-12-3; Everton 3-9-6
What to Know
This Saturday, Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.83 goals per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against Everton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Last Wednesday, Southampton lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.
Meanwhile, Everton received a tough blow last week as they fell 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.
In the teams' previous meeting last October, Southampton and Everton were neck-and-neck, but Southampton came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Can Southampton avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Series History
Everton have won six out of their last 13 games against Southampton.
- Oct 01, 2022 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Feb 19, 2022 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 0
- Aug 14, 2021 - Everton 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 01, 2021 - Everton 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 25, 2020 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 0
- Jul 09, 2020 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 09, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 18, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
- May 05, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 26, 2017 - Southampton 4 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 02, 2017 - Everton 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 27, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 0