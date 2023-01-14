The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Everton

Current Records: Southampton 3-12-3; Everton 3-9-6

What to Know

This Saturday, Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.83 goals per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against Everton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Last Wednesday, Southampton lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Everton received a tough blow last week as they fell 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the teams' previous meeting last October, Southampton and Everton were neck-and-neck, but Southampton came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Can Southampton avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Everton have won six out of their last 13 games against Southampton.