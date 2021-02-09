Two of English football's historic powers are bidding to end their all too lengthy wait for silverware with Everton and Tottenham facing off at Goodison Park in a battle to reach the last eight of the FA Cup.

Spurs already have an EFL Cup final against Manchester City on the horizon but Jose Mourinho knows as well as anyone the value of silverware in propelling a club forward and has indicated with previous selections that he will name a strong side for the trip to Goodison Park. Tottenham will face an Everton side who have endured mixed fortune at home since the turn of the year, losing to the likes of West Ham and Newcastle whilst needing extra time to overcome Rotherham in the third round.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 10

: Wednesday, Feb. 10 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Everton +160; Draw +210; Tottenham +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Everton: It would have seemed unimaginable in 1995 that the new century would be more than two decades past with Everton yet to win a major domestic trophy. Serial contenders in the 1960s and 1980s, not since the 1995 FA Cup have the Toffees lifted a trophy and although Carlo Ancelotti knows that qualification for Europe is of greater importance for the long term project at Goodison Park the Italian is acutely aware of the place he could carve out for himself in Merseyside folklore if he ends the drought.

"I know how Evertonians are desperate to win trophies," he said. "We are working on this. What I can assure you is that we are doing everything to have a trophy here as soon as possible."

Tottenham: Another club whose wait for a trophy has been more interminable than their fans might have thought after the 2008 League Cup final. Spurs are still competing on four fronts and as such Mourinho will have to make use of every member of a notably deep squad, including Dele Alli. The England international is set to return in some capacity after a tendon injury sidelined him for most of January.

However Spurs could be without Serge Aurier, the right back who for all his inconsistency has earned more favor with Mourinho than rival Matt Doherty. Similarly on the other flank Spurs are short of options with Sergio Reguilon sidelined, forcing Ben Davies into a heavy minutes load at a decisive stage of the season.

Prediction

Seventh against eighth in the Premier League will inevitably be a close contest and it certainly seems possible that this tie will go to extra time and be decided by the tightest of margins. Still Spurs have perhaps the more decisive attack with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, which might be enough to swing the day. PICK: Tottenham (+180)