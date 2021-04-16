Everton and Tottenham enter Friday's match as two teams with Champions League hopes rapidly fading away. Both sides need three points from this match to keep their flickering hopes of a top four finish alive. Everton currently sit in eight place on 48 points a point behind seventh place Spurs albeit with a match in hand. A win from Spurs would see them head into the weekend even on points with sixth place Liverpool and only three points out of fourth place.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBCSN

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Everton +250, Draw +235, Spurs +113

What to Know

Both sides are limping into this matchup. Spurs have only won one out of their last four matchups, and enter Friday's match fresh off blowing a one goal lead to Manchester United and losing 3-1, a result which followed a terrible 2-2 draw against Newcastle the week before. Similarly, Everton have not won a match since March 4th when they beat relegation threatened West Bromwich Albion, a stretch of matches in which three out of four matches were against bottom half of the table opponents. A loss against Burnley and draws against Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion simply aren't good enough results to contend close to the European spots. They need to turn their season around fast or midtable beckons.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last nine games against Everton.

Sep 13, 2020 - Everton 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0

Jul 06, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 0

Nov 03, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 1

May 12, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2

Dec 23, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 6 vs. Everton 2

Jan 13, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Everton 0

Sep 09, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 0

Mar 05, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 2

Aug 13, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 1

Prediction

Neither team can generate much attack and they settle for a draw that suits nobody's interests, a perfect result which encapsulates the struggles both teams are enduring. Pick: Everton 1, Spurs 1