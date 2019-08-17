Everton vs. Watford updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Everton vs. Watford soccer game
Watford are hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Everton of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park.
Last Saturday, Watford faced Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford took a hard 0-3 fall against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Everton took on Crystal Palace, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They finished on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.
Watford and Everton tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Watford got the W in their second match 1-0 . Everton are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
