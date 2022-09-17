The Premier League returns to action on Sunday

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Everton

Current Records: West Ham United 1-4-1; Everton 0-2-4

What to Know

West Ham United and Everton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. The Irons won both of their matches against Everton last season (1-0 and 2-1) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

West Ham lost a heartbreaker to Chelsea when they met in April, and they left with a heavy heart again two weeks ago. West Ham lost 2-1 to Chelsea. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but West Ham was outplayed the rest of the way.

Speaking of close games: Everton and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Since the Irons (1-4-1) and Everton (0-2-4) are both at four points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. West Ham United

Everton vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +195; Draw +230; West Ham +145

Series History

Everton and West Ham United both have five wins in their last 12 games.