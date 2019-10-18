Everton vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Everton vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton (home) vs. West Ham United (away)
Current Records: Everton 2-5-1; West Ham United 3-2-3
What to Know
West Ham United and Everton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Crystal Palace's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Irons fell a goal short of Crystal Palace, losing 2-1.
Meanwhile, Everton can only go 1-1 at best against Burnley this season after their first leg. Everton lost 1-0 to Burnley. Everton's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.
The Irons and Everton split their matches last season, with the Irons claiming a 3-1 win and Everton retaliating with a 2-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. West Ham United
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton have won four out of their last seven games against West Ham United.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 16, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Everton 1
- May 13, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 29, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 22, 2017 - Everton 0 vs. West Ham United 0
- Oct 30, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
