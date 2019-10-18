Everton vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Everton 2-5-1; West Ham United 3-2-3

What to Know

West Ham United and Everton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Crystal Palace's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Irons fell a goal short of Crystal Palace, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Everton can only go 1-1 at best against Burnley this season after their first leg. Everton lost 1-0 to Burnley. Everton's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.

The Irons and Everton split their matches last season, with the Irons claiming a 3-1 win and Everton retaliating with a 2-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. West Ham United

Everton vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton have won four out of their last seven games against West Ham United.