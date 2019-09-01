Everton vs. Wolverhampton updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Everton vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Wolverhampton is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Everton this season. Wolverhampton will challenge Everton on the road at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Wolves have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Everton should be prepared for a fight.
This past Sunday, Wolverhampton went toe to toe against Burnley in Matchweek 3 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Everton came up short against Aston Villa, falling 0-2.
After a draw in their first fixture last year, Wolves came out ahead 3-1 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
