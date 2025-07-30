Former Barcelona youth player Carles Perez will miss Europa Conference League qualification for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki for the strangest reason after the 27-year-old midfielder had to be admitted to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on his genitals, the club confirmed to Marca. It took place while walking his pet dog where he resides in Thermi, Thessaloniki, per reports. The incident occurred when people were trying to separate the two dogs, and there's a chance that surgery could be required for the bite, according to AS.

The winger spent last season playing with Getafe but joined Aris on loan this season. He did start their first leg in the Conference League facing Araz-Naxçivan from the Azerbaijan Premier League last Thursday, but the club fell 2-1 in the away leg before playing their home leg this Thursday.

Last season in La Liga, Perez made 27 appearances for Getafe, scoring three goals, and he is expected to be a key player for Aris this season. It's unknown when he will return to the club. During his career, Perez has spent time with Barcelona, Roma, Celta Vigo, Getafe, and now Aris while also making appearances for the Spanish youth national teams up to the U-21 level. A recent signing, missing time at a critical moment for the club, will come as a blow, but the focus will be on making a full recovery from a bizarre incident.