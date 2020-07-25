Watch Now: MLS Is Back: Round of 16 ( 3:08 )

Jaime Moreno, a former star for MLS club D.C. United, is in jeopardy of losing his left eye after a freak golfing accident that happened last Thursday. The incident happened during his third shot on the par-4 sixth hole at 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, VA, according to the Washington Post.

"I usually take a couple of swings before hitting the ball," Moreno told the Post Friday. "This time, for whatever reason, I hit it right away."

The ball apparently bounced off the edge of the cart path and flew right back into his face. As he tells it: one second he had finished his swing, the next there was blood pouring out of his left eye. The ball had broken his nose, caused orbital injuries and caused serious damage to his eyeball.

Moreno went through surgery the night following the incident and is likely to need another operation. Doctors fear that he will permanently lose eyesight as a result.

"When I spoke to them after surgery, they said there was a possibility I could lose my eye," Moreno told the Post. "We won't know until my eye is completely open, and then we'll see if I can get my vision back. It could take a couple months."

The ex-United star does not have health insurance so a GoFundMe page has been set up so that he can afford the medical costs that are coming as a result of this accident. As of Friday evening, over $20,000 of the $35,000 goal had been raised.

Beyond the fundraising page, a former teammate of Moreno's is gathering jerseys from Bolivia for a fundraising auction at a local restaurant, and he has received an outpouring of support from former teammates, soccer figures and members of the Bolivian community.

"It makes you feel better knowing a lot of people care about you," he said. "Still, there is nothing I can do. I am hoping for the best. I am really thankful for these people that they've done all of this for me. It's a tough time."

Moreno played in the MLS for 15 seasons, where he spent all but one year of his career on D.C. United (a stint with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in 2003). At the time of his retirement in 2010, he was United's all-time leader in regular season goals (131), assists (102) and matches played (329).