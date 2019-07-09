Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge offers up to $30K for help locating his stolen dog in Hollywood

Former Liverpool and English men's national team striker Daniel Sturridge has called upon the public for help in locating his stolen dog, and he's offering upwards of $30,000 for anyone who can help reunite him with his pet.

The 29-year-old Premier League veteran, who just ended a seven-year stint with Liverpool and last played for England in 2017, took to social media this week to announce the theft of his Pomeranian, a "friendly dog" named Lucci who was apparently the chief target of a Monday night break-in at Sturridge's house in West Hollywood.

⚠️ Find Lucci!



"Like I said before, I will pay anything. It's not about the money, I just want my dog." 🐕



"I feel so broken right now," Sturridge said in a video posted to Twitter. "Like, honestly. It's crazy. So if anyone's out there that can help, please let us know."

The soccer veteran, who also appeared at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIFA World Cup, was even more emotional in videos on Instagram, where he's also shared several pictures of his black-and-white dog. Sturridge can be seen pleading for assistance and expressing frustration while showing the debris of a broken glass door in his home.

"Listen, somebody's broken into the house in L.A. -- took my dog from the house!" he says. "Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious. I want to know who took my (explicit). I want to know what's went on. I want to know why they've took my dog ... I want to know what the (explicit) is going on. I'm dead serious. Something's got to change. Like, how can you break into a house in L.A. and take somebody's dog? Are you crazy? You've come into a house to take a dog?! Yo, somebody please find my dog. I'll pay anything, I'm dead serious."

According to BBC, Sturridge later offered to pay "20 grand, 30 grand, whatever" for anyone who leads to the return of his dog.