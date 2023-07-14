Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a British court following an investigation that has been ongoing for close to three years. Formally a Manchester City left back, Mendy was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season and now the 28-year-old defender is out of contract after being released when his contract expired in June of 2023.

The offenses were alleged to have taken place between October of 2020 and August 2021. Mendy was initially found not guilty for the majority of the counts that he faced earlier in the year, but the jury was unable to reach verdicts on the final two charges leading to this most recent trial. Due to the outcome of this most recent trial, the remaining counts have now also been dismissed. It was a short deliberation by the jury before reaching the not guilty verdict.

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset," Mendy's solicitor said in a statement.