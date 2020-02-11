Ex-USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann abruptly leaves Bundesliga coaching job after 76 days

Seventy-six days after becoming the coach of Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and just days after completing a quality and busy winter transfer window, Jurgen Klinsmann is out as coach but will return to his previous role on the supervisory board. The former United States men's national team manager announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning that he was stepping down from his post while criticizing the club in the process. Hertha Berlin confirmed the move hours later.

Klinsmann, who is staying in a role on the team's board, won just three of the 10 games he managed at the club with Hertha, and leaves the club only six points above relegation. The capital club is the second worst scoring team in the league but did bring in Krzysztof Piątek from AC Milan in January.

Here's a portion of Klinsmann's statement about stepping down:

"It was an incredibly exciting time for me with many new interesting insights. The club and the city have grown on me even more. "In late November, we followed the request of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped out during a difficult time. Within a relatively short period of time we set out on a good path. Also because of the support of many people we put six points between us and the relegation playoff place despite mostly difficult games. "I am more than convinced that Hertha will reach its goal to stay up. But for this job, which is not done yet, as the head coach I need the trust of the acting persons. Especially in a relegation battle unity, team spirit and focus on the basics are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can't live up to my potential as a head coach and fulfill my responsibility. "That's why, after long consideration, I have come to the conclusion that I will leave my post as the Hertha Berlin head coach and return to my initial long-term task as a member of the supervisory board."

He seems a bit fortunate to be able to stay at the club at any capacity after being critical of the lack of support shown. Though you could say that the team spent more money than any other Bundesliga club in the winter transfer window, and that shows support and a willingness to get this team on the right track. In the end, he just wasn't the right man for the job.

Klinsmann, 55, has won one trophy in his managerial career, leading the U.S. to the 2013 Gold Cup title.