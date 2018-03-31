Examining whether Ibra's winning goal for Galaxy vs. LAFC should have been waived off
It looked like he was offside ... or was he onside?
In case you've been in a cave all Saturday or without internet and television, the first clasico between Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy took place and it was absolutely bonkers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an unbelievable debut with two goals, including the winner, and it produced so many moments that we will not soon forget what took place.
But should the Galaxy have even won this match 4-3? Ibrahimovic's second goal, the winner in added time, may have been offside. Let's take a look.
First, the goal:
He looked to be a step offside before Ashley Cole's cross. And on the replay he looked just a tad off. But this image from the FOX broadcast crew makes it look like he was on:
VAR wasn't used, and the play stood as called. Those are tough to call for any linesmen, but he felt sure enough to let it go and that image makes it look like the right call.
But now it's too late to overturn anything. It's a goal for Ibrahimovic, LAFC's first loss and a game we will remember for years to come.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Worst ref decision of 2018 in Argentina
This was shocking and he'll certainly regret the call after seeing the replay
-
Burnley player pulls off karate goal
Burnley has the goal of the week anywhere in the world
-
LAFC-LA Galaxy was MLS at its best
Seven goals, Ibrahimovic and crazy scenes made for a wild Saturday
-
Wild finish keeps Barca undefeated
Sevilla was left stunned at home as Messi and Suarez took over
-
Ibra scores brace in unreal MLS debut
This was Zlatan at his best, and it was something unbelievable to witness
-
PSG wins trophy, Neymar may be back soon
The capital club beat Monaco in the final of the French Coupe de la Ligue