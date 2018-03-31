Examining whether Ibra's winning goal for Galaxy vs. LAFC should have been waived off

In case you've been in a cave all Saturday or without internet and television, the first clasico between Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy took place and it was absolutely bonkers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an unbelievable debut with two goals, including the winner, and it produced so many moments that we will not soon forget what took place.

But should the Galaxy have even won this match 4-3? Ibrahimovic's second goal, the winner in added time, may have been offside. Let's take a look.

First, the goal:

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



Zlatan completes the LA Galaxy comeback with his second goal of the game. #ElTrafico pic.twitter.com/uUeHUweUPE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 31, 2018

He looked to be a step offside before Ashley Cole's cross. And on the replay he looked just a tad off. But this image from the FOX broadcast crew makes it look like he was on:

Just got this camera angle of @Ibra_official winning goal from our @FOXSoccer crew (@CamMertens) - looks to be behind the ball and ONSIDE. #ElTrafico #Zlatan pic.twitter.com/RFV8NMYxOL — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) March 31, 2018

VAR wasn't used, and the play stood as called. Those are tough to call for any linesmen, but he felt sure enough to let it go and that image makes it look like the right call.

But now it's too late to overturn anything. It's a goal for Ibrahimovic, LAFC's first loss and a game we will remember for years to come.