The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes on Wednesday with four marquee matches. Arsenal scored seven goals in a dominant 7-1 first-leg victory against PSV, so Mikel Arteta could make a number of changes when the Gunners host PSV at 4 p.m. ET. Six different players scored for Arsenal in the lopsided win, including Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri. Merino and Nwaneri are both priced at +500 (risk $100 to win $500) to score on Wednesday, according to the UEFA Champions League betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Perhaps the most anticipated match of the day features Atletico Madrid hosting Real Madrid at 4 p.m. ET. Real Madrid holds a 2-1 advantage following the first leg and are -295 (risk $295 to win $100) to advance to the next round. Kylian Mbappe is the favorite to be the first goal-scorer at +475. You can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has analyzed the UEFA Champions League odds and locked in his top three goal-scorer best bets. You can also see all the UEFA Champions League score predictions and expert picks at SportsLine. Now, here are Sutton's top three anytime goal-scorer bets for Wednesday:

Serhou Guirassy (+185 at DraftKings) in Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund

Guirassy has been on a tear for Borussia Dortmund this season. The Guinea international has scored 14 goals in 22 matches in the Bundesliga while also scoring 10 goals in 11 appearances in the Champions League. Both teams played conservatively in the first leg, with each generating just one shot on target. Borussia Dortmund will look to spring counter-attacks with Guirassy against a Lille backline that has kept a clean sheet just once in their last 10 home matches across all competitions.

Vinicius Junior (+235 at DraftKings) in Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is one of the most dangerous wingers in the game because he possesses the speed and skill to put defenders on their heels. The Brazilian has racked up seven goals and two assists in the Champions League this season. Vini Jr. was also on the scoresheet in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano over the weekend, his 10th goal in 21 appearances in La Liga.

Marco Asensio (+260 at FanDuel) in Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge

Asensio has been a superb signing for Unai Emery's side and had an instant impact as a substitute in Aston Villa's 3-1 first-leg victory over Club Brugge. Asensio converted a penalty in the 88th minute, which was his 10th goal off the bench in his Champions League career. Asensio has already scored five goals in seven matches since arriving in England and will face a Brugge side desperate for goals, which could lead to ample scoring opportunities for the hosts. The best price we found for Asensio was +260 on FanDuel, significantly higher than at other books.