The 2024-25 Serie A season is getting closer to its end, but with two matches left before the end of the current spell, there are still some doubts about who will win the title and also who will end up in the top four. While Napoli and Inter have already clinched their Champions League spot and they will fight until the end to win the Scudetto, there are seven club still hoping to get a spot in the top four. In case Napoli and Inter will end their run with the same points, a play-off final will decide the 2024-25 Serie A winner, in an unprecedented showdown which might take place in the same week Inter will face PSG in the 2024-25 Champions League final in Munich, that will take place on May 31. Here's everything you need to know head of the last weeks of action:

How many spots will Serie A have?

As some Italian teams disappointed in the Champions League, Serie A will have four teams in the next edition. Inter are the only side still in the UEFA Champions League, and they will face PSG in the final.

The winner of the Coppa Italia between Bologna and AC Milan will also qualify directly for the Europa League league phase, avoiding the preliminary rounds. As things stand, here is what the standings mean for the next European tournaments:

Champions League league phase Champions League league phase Champions League league phase Champions League league phase Europa League league phase Conference League league phase

*The winner of the Coppa Italia will directly qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase

The Serie A play-off

If Napoli and Inter will end the season with the same points (there is a one-point gap as things stand) the two teams will meet for a playoff final that will take place before the Champions League final on May 31. This special rule, which is also valid for the relegation race, was introduced after the 2021-22 season when AC Milan and Inter raced until the very last matchday of the season, and the Rossoneri ended up winning with a two-point margin over their city rivals. The playoff match will last 90 minutes, and if the score is tied at the end, it will go directly to the penalties. In case of a match between Inter and Napoli, the home stadium will be decided according to the the rules, which stipulate that the game "is played at the home stadium of the team with the better record in head-to-head matches". Inter and Napoli this season are perfectly balanced, as both matches ended in a draw with the same 1-1 score. In case of a tie in head-to-head results, the following criteria would determine the venue for the match:

Goal difference in head-to-head matches Goal difference across the entire championship Goals scored across the entire championship Coin toss

Title race

1. Napoli. 78 points

Remaining schedule: Parma (A), Cagliari (H)

2. Inter, 77 points

Remaining schedule: Lazio (H), Como (A)

Champions League race

3. Atalanta, 68 points

Remaining schedule: AS Roma (H), Genoa (A), Parma (H)

4. Juventus, 64 points

Remaining schedule: Udinese (H), Venezia (A)

5. Lazio, 64 points

Remaining schedule: Inter (A), Lecce (H)

6. AS Roma, 63 points

Remaining schedule: Atalanta (A), AC Milan (H), Torino (A)

7. Bologna, 62 points

Remaining schedule: Fiorentina (A), Genoa (H)

8. AC Milan, 60 points

Remaining schedule: AS Roma (A), Monza (H)

9. Fiorentina, 59 points

Remaining schedule: Venezia (A), Bologna (H), Udinese (A)

