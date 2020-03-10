Ezzeldin Bahader, 75, scores in professional soccer debut while trying to become world record holder

Ezzeldin Bahader, a 75-year-old Egyptian, has his eyes on the world record books. He made his professional soccer debut on Saturday and had quite the impressive performance, playing all 90 minutes, despite injury, and scoring, according to BBC.

Bahader plays for a third tier Egyptian team called October 6. Despite already having played one professional game, his path to break the world record and become the oldest footballer requires one more step. In order to be entered into the Guinness World Records book he must participate in two games. He is, however, already the oldest to ever score in a professional games.

"I became the oldest professional footballer scoring a goal in an official game. This is something that was achieved in the last minute of the game that I thought I wouldn't achieve," Bahader, a father of four and grandfather of six, said. "I was injured and all what I hoped for was to continue for the full 90 minutes and play the next game."

After his score from the penalty spot, his teammates surrounded him in celebration. Even the opposing players wanted to celebrate with Bahader and were taking photos with him after the game.

His chance to break Israel's Isaak Hayik's record of being the oldest footballer, who was 73 when he played goalie last year for lower-tier Israeli side Ironi Or Yehuda, will come on March 21.

During this next game, the forward needs to play 90 minutes once again to take the crown.

Bahader has been after this goal of his for some time, writing to teams in hopes that someone would take a chance on him and allow him to join a squad. October 6, based in Cairo where he started playing soccer on the streets at 6-years-old, are happy to have him and are assisting him in completing this task.

"It is very good for Egypt to have someone in the Guinness Book of Records and for us to have him in the October 6 club," coach Ahmed Abdel Ghany said.

Bahader has never before played in a professional game, but did play amateur soccer earlier in his life.