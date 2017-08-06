Community Shield 2017: Arsenal tops Premier League champs Chelsea in penalties
Arsenal came back and took the summer trophy from last season's league champs
Arsenal claimed the Community Shield on Sunday morning, coming from behind to beat Chelsea on penalty kicks. The match ended 1-1, with the Gunners dominating the penalty kicks, winning them 4-1 to win the Community Shield for the third time in the last four years.
In the annual match that marks the week leading up to the beginning of the Premier League season, it was Chelsea that went ahead in the 46th minute through Victor Moses:
But just seconds after the Blues were reduced to 10 men following Pedro's red card with under 10 minutes to go, the Gunners responded as new signing Sead Kolasinac scored his first goal for the club:
Then in penalty kicks, using the ABBA format, Arsenal took advantage of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sending his penalty into the stands and Petr Cech saving Alvaro Morata's shot, with Olivier Giroud scoring the winner, giving the Gunners momentum heading into next week.
Arsenal, with its latest trophy, will face Leicester City on Friday to kick off the 2017-18 Premier League season.
