Manchester United and Liverpool will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks. The Premier League's top two sides -- who will do battle in the league this weekend -- are also set to face one another the following weekend in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Following the conclusion of the third round, the FA Cup announced the fourth- and fifth-round draws on Monday, with the Red Devils and Reds providing the tastiest clash.

There are plenty of big names remaining in the competition, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton. Thirty-three teams remain in the battle for the FA Cup, as Southampton and Shrewsbury still need to play their third-round tie which was postponed due to COVID-19. The winner will play Arsenal.

League Two side Crawley Town pulled off the biggest upset of the competition so far, convincingly knocking off Leeds United on Sunday. Here are the big takeaways from the third round of action.

And here's the draw for the fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup. Fourth-round action will be played the weekend of Jan. 22-25.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Crawley

Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. Liverpool



WInner of Southampton/Shrewsbury vs. Arsenal



Barnsley vs. Norwich

Chorley vs. Wolves

Millwall vs. Bristol City



Brighton vs. Blackpool

Wycombe vs. Tottenham

Fulham vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Plymouth

Chelsea vs. Luton

West Ham vs. Doncaster

Brentford vs. Leicester

Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday



FA Cup fifth-round draw