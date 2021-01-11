Manchester United and Liverpool will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks. The Premier League's top two sides -- who will do battle in the league this weekend -- are also set to face one another the following weekend in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Following the conclusion of the third round, the FA Cup announced the fourth- and fifth-round draws on Monday, with the Red Devils and Reds providing the tastiest clash.
There are plenty of big names remaining in the competition, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton. Thirty-three teams remain in the battle for the FA Cup, as Southampton and Shrewsbury still need to play their third-round tie which was postponed due to COVID-19. The winner will play Arsenal.
League Two side Crawley Town pulled off the biggest upset of the competition so far, convincingly knocking off Leeds United on Sunday. Here are the big takeaways from the third round of action.
And here's the draw for the fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup. Fourth-round action will be played the weekend of Jan. 22-25.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
- Cheltenham vs. Manchester City
- Bournemouth vs. Crawley
- Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest
- Manchester United vs. Liverpool
- WInner of Southampton/Shrewsbury vs. Arsenal
- Barnsley vs. Norwich
- Chorley vs. Wolves
- Millwall vs. Bristol City
- Brighton vs. Blackpool
- Wycombe vs. Tottenham
- Fulham vs. Burnley
- Sheffield United vs. Plymouth
- Chelsea vs. Luton
- West Ham vs. Doncaster
- Brentford vs. Leicester
- Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup fifth-round draw
- Fulham/Burnley vs. Bournemouth/Crawley
- Manchester United/Liverpool vs. West Ham/Doncaster
- Sheffield United/Plymouth vs. Millwall/Bristol City
- Chorley/Wolves vs. Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal
- Barnsley/Norwich vs. Chelsea/Luton
- Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe/Tottenham
- Swansea/Nottingham Forest vs. Cheltenham/Manchester City
- Brentford/Leicester vs. Brighton/Blackpool