The FA Cup draw took place on Monday with several unique matchups including Arsenal hosting Newcastle United, Liverpool away to Aston Villa, and a historic draw between Tottenham and Marine in the third round.

The 64 teams participating in round three will be play matches over the weekend of Jan. 9-10 where all teams will face off against their respective draws. Due to COVID-19, the FA Cup has forgone replays for this season to help ease scheduling leading up to the final at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

Marine, an eighth-tier football club, are headed to the third round of competition for only the second time in team history as they get set to host Jose Mourinho and Tottenham. The draw is the biggest league gap ever between two teams in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Merseyside club are only the second team from the eighth tier to reach the third round. They were able to achieve the feat with a stunning win against Havant & Waterlooville in extra time on Sunday. The victory came in dramatic fashion as team captain Niall Cummins slotted the game winning goal in the final minute of extra time.

Here's a look at all the matchups in the third round.

FA Cup third-round draw