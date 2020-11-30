The FA Cup draw took place on Monday with several unique matchups including Arsenal hosting Newcastle United, Liverpool away to Aston Villa, and a historic draw between Tottenham and Marine in the third round.
The 64 teams participating in round three will be play matches over the weekend of Jan. 9-10 where all teams will face off against their respective draws. Due to COVID-19, the FA Cup has forgone replays for this season to help ease scheduling leading up to the final at Wembley on May 15, 2021.
Here is your official #EmiratesFACup third round draw 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S8dqqnTi7V— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2020
Marine, an eighth-tier football club, are headed to the third round of competition for only the second time in team history as they get set to host Jose Mourinho and Tottenham. The draw is the biggest league gap ever between two teams in the third round of the FA Cup.
The Merseyside club are only the second team from the eighth tier to reach the third round. They were able to achieve the feat with a stunning win against Havant & Waterlooville in extra time on Sunday. The victory came in dramatic fashion as team captain Niall Cummins slotted the game winning goal in the final minute of extra time.
Here's a look at all the matchups in the third round.
FA Cup third-round draw
- Huddersfield vs. Plymouth
- Southampton vs. Shrewsbury
- Chorley vs. Derby County
- Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
- Stockport County vs. West Ham
- Oldham Athletic vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Manchester United vs. Watford
- Stevenage vs. Swansea City
- Everton vs. Rotherham
- Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff
- Arsenal vs. Newcastle
- Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers
- Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United
- Canvey Island or Boreham Wood vs. Millwall
- Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers
- Stoke City vs. Leicester City
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End
- Crawley Town vs. Leeds United
- Burnley vs. MK Dons
- Bristol City vs. Portsmouth
- QPR vs. Fulham
- Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
- Brentford vs. Middlesbrough
- Manchester City vs. Birmingham City
- Luton Town vs. Reading
- Chelsea vs. Morecambe
- Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
- Norwich City vs. Coventry City
- Blackpool vs. West Brom
- Newport County vs. Brighton
- Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town