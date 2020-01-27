FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea likely to face Liverpool; Manchester United could see Wayne Rooney

Six of the final 16 spots in the fifth round of the FA Cup have yet to be decided with replays to come, but the fifth-round draw took place on Monday and could set us up with some enticing matchups and one special reunion. Chelsea could be set to face red-hot Liverpool in the fifth round after the Blues were drawn against the winner of the Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town tie. The Reds blew a 2-0 lead at Shrewsbury and drew 2-2 as the third-division hosts forced a replay. That would be a battle between two of the top four teams in England and two legitimate contenders to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, Derby County takes on fourth-division side Northampton Town in a replay. If Derby gets through that will mean Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will face the Reds Devils. Rooney, now the Derby County manager, spent 13 seasons at United. He scored 253 goals in 559 matches for Man United, good enough to cement himself as the club's all-time top scorer. He joined Derby County in January after playing for MLS side D.C. United.

Here's the complete draw:

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Liverpool/Shrewsbury Town

West Bromich Albion vs. Newcastle/Oxford United

Leicester City vs. Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby County vs. Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham vs. Norwich City

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal

Eleven of the remaining teams are from the Premier League, but there is a chance as few as eight of the top-tier's teams are alive in the next round pending the results of the replays. The six remaining replays will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The fifth round will officially begin on the weekend of March 5.

Manchester City is the reigning champion of the competition after destroying Watford 6-0 in the final last season with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling both scoring twice.