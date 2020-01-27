FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea likely to face Liverpool; Manchester United could see Wayne Rooney
Here's a look at the complete draw
Six of the final 16 spots in the fifth round of the FA Cup have yet to be decided with replays to come, but the fifth-round draw took place on Monday and could set us up with some enticing matchups and one special reunion. Chelsea could be set to face red-hot Liverpool in the fifth round after the Blues were drawn against the winner of the Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town tie. The Reds blew a 2-0 lead at Shrewsbury and drew 2-2 as the third-division hosts forced a replay. That would be a battle between two of the top four teams in England and two legitimate contenders to win the tournament.
Meanwhile, Derby County takes on fourth-division side Northampton Town in a replay. If Derby gets through that will mean Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will face the Reds Devils. Rooney, now the Derby County manager, spent 13 seasons at United. He scored 253 goals in 559 matches for Man United, good enough to cement himself as the club's all-time top scorer. He joined Derby County in January after playing for MLS side D.C. United.
Here's the complete draw:
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City
Reading/Cardiff City vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Liverpool/Shrewsbury Town
West Bromich Albion vs. Newcastle/Oxford United
Leicester City vs. Coventry/Birmingham
Northampton/Derby County vs. Manchester United
Southampton/Tottenham vs. Norwich City
Portsmouth vs. Arsenal
Eleven of the remaining teams are from the Premier League, but there is a chance as few as eight of the top-tier's teams are alive in the next round pending the results of the replays. The six remaining replays will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The fifth round will officially begin on the weekend of March 5.
Manchester City is the reigning champion of the competition after destroying Watford 6-0 in the final last season with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling both scoring twice.
-
Messi, Ronaldo, Ramos honor Kobe Bryant
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine victims in a helicopter crash
-
Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash, was a huge fan of the Beautiful Game
-
FA Cup fourth round: Schedule, scores
Here's everything to know about the fourth round of the FA Cup
-
Euro 2020 standings, schedule
Here's what to know about this summer's competition
-
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid preview
Los Blancos are neck and neck with Barcelona
-
Euro 2020 schedule, scores
The cup kicks off in June with Portugal as the reigning champ
-
Bellerin earns a point for Gunners
Bellerin's fine late finish was enough to snatch a point
-
Liverpool takes care of United
Liverpool is now 16 points clear of Manchester City