FA Cup fifth round draw results: Manchester United lands Chelsea, plus Manchester City lands favorable draw

Here are all of the matchups for the last 16 of the 2018-19 FA Cup

The FA Cup's fifth round draw took place on Monday, and Manchester United drew the short end of the stick once again. The Red Devils, who were paired with Arsenal in the previous round, drew Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the last 16. With caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United has won eight of eight in all competitions Jose Mourinho's departure in December. 

Only three of the Big Six teams in the Premier League remain in the tournament -- United, Chelsea and Manchester City. Speaking of the Cityzens, they landed a favorable draw against either Championship side Middlesbrough or League Two's Newport. City has scored 22 goals in its last four cup matches between the FA Cup and the League Cup. 

The fifth round of the FA Cup will take place between Feb. 15-18.  There's potential for seven of the final 16 teams to be from below the second division of English soccer. Here's a look at the draw results:

  • Bristol City vs. Shrewsbury-Wolves winner
  • Wimbledon vs. Millwall
  • Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace
  • Middlesbrough or Newport vs. Manchester City
  • Chelsea vs. Manchester United
  • Swansea City vs. Barnet-Brentford winner
  • Portsmouth vs. QPR or Watford
  • Brighton-West Brom winner vs. Derby County

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

