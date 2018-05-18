FA Cup Final 2018 odds, time: Model up 1,800 percent locks in Manchester United vs. Chelsea picks

With the English Premier League season officially over, the 2018 FA Cup represents the final chance for Manchester United or Chelsea to win silverware this season. The FA Cup final 2018 kicks off from Wembley Stadium on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET. Manchester United is favored by half-a-goal, unchanged from the opening line. United is +155 on the money line, meaning you'd have to wager $100 to win $155. The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 1.5.



Before you bet on Manchester United vs. Chelsea, you need to see what renowned British soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



Sumpter's Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, the model has its sights set on Saturday's FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea and its picks are in.



We can tell you Sumpter is leaning toward the total going over, but what about betting the money line and against the spread? He's sharing his picks over at SportsLine.



Sumpter knows this is only the third time Manchester United and Chelsea have met in the FA Cup final.



The Blues, which lost 2-1 to Arsenal in last year's final, defeated Manchester United 1-0 on its last two FA Cup tries. And Antonio Conte's side will be desperately looking to add to their trophy collection after missing out on the top four in the English Premier League.



Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking to secure its 13th FA Cup title, which would tie Arsenal for the most all-time. And the Red Devils enter Saturday's match full of confidence, having won seven of their past 10 matches across all competitions.



Sumpter has evaluated all of these circumstances and identified where the value lies on the money line and against the spread.



So which side should you back in the FA Cup final on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Manchester United-Chelsea you need to be all over, all from an expert whose model has made an incredible 1800 percent return on the bookmakers' closing odds, and find out.