Crystal Palace won their first-ever major trophy on Saturday, upsetting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final. It was Palace's third appearance in the final in their history, and it proved to be the charm as Eberechi Eze's goal in the first half was the difference, ending Kevin de Bruyne's City career with a defeat as the club legend is set to depart this summer. City have now gone trophyless on the campaign for the first time since 2016-17.

United States men's national team players Chris Richards and Matt Turner take home winners' medals as a result of this upset. Richards played every single minute of the match, while Turner was the backup goalkeeper.

Palace got off to a stronger start, needing just 16 minutes to put away the opener. Jean-Philippe Mateta did well to control the ball in the middle of the pitch before playing a quick one-two before finding right back Daniel Munoz down the right. The Colombian took one touch before playing a powerful ball about knee high across the heart of the box, where Eze managed to put away into the far post.

Palace were lucky to have continued on with 11 players, however, as goalkeeper Dean Henderson clearly used his hands to punch the ball outside of the box just minutes after the opener. CBS Sports rules expert Christina Unkel took to X, saying that a red card "should have been given on the field. Unfortunately, [assistant referee] not in line to make the determination ... Prefer decision is VAR to recommend referee to review" the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity.

Before the half, City had their golden chance to draw level after a penalty was awarded for a foul on Bernardo Silva in the box. Omar Marmoush would be the one to take it, hitting a ball well towards the bottom left of the goal, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson did well to get a hand on it, saving it with a well-timed dive. The ball remained in the box after the save with Erling Haaland approaching for the rebound, but his poorly hit ball was snapped up by Henderson before any damage could be done.

Henderson, a former Manchester United goalkeeper, denied his former rival with one of the better performances of his career, facing 23 total shots, making six saves on the night. City had 79% possession and completed nearly 500 more passes across the 90 minutes.

Munoz looked to have made it 2-0 early in the second half after scoring off his own rebound, but offside was correctly called on Ismaila Sarr upon review.

City would attempt to bombard the Palace goal with chances, ending the game with 23 shots for 2.30 xG, but none found their way through, as the underdogs lifted the coveted trophy at Wembley Stadium in front of their passionate, hungry supporters.