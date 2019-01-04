FA Cup fixtures, live stream and TV info: Watch Manchester United-Reading, Chelsea-Nottingham, Arsenal-Blackpool

The 2018-19 FA Cup continues this weekend with the Third Round Proper, as the big boys from the Premier League enter the competition. There are 64 clubs remaining (20 from the Premier League and 24 from the EFL Championship), which means there are 32 matches scheduled for the next three days, and as always, expect to see some upsets. That's the magic of the FA Cup. Just last season we saw Lincoln, a non-league team, reach the quarterfinals while taking out Premier League club Burnley in the process. Below is a list of the fixtures this weekend. All of the matches are available on ESPN+.

FA Cup: Third Round Proper

(All times eastern)

Saturday, Jan. 5

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.



Manchester United vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.



West Brom vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.



Shrewsbury Town vs. Stoke City, 7:30 a.m.



Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.



West Ham vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.



Burnley vs. Barnley, 7:30 a.m.



Fleetwood vs. Wimbledon, 10 a.m.



Brentford vs. Oxford, 10 a.m.



Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.



Aston Villa vs. Swansea City, 10 a.m.



Gillingham vs. Cardiff City, 10 a.m.



Everton vs. Lincoln City, 10 a.m.



Derby County vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.



Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town, 10 a.m.



Bolton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.



Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough United, 10 a.m.



Newcastle vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.



Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town, 12:30 p.m.



Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 12:30 p.m.



Norwich vs. Portsmouth, 12:30 p.m.



Blackpool vs Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.



Sunday, Jan. 6

Millwall vs. Hull City, 9 a.m.



Preston North End vs. Doncaster, 9 a.m.



Fulham vs. Oldham Athletic, 9 a.m.



Manchester City vs. Rotherham United, 9 a.m.



Woking vs. Watford, 9 a.m.



Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.



Sheffield vs. Barnet, 9 a.m.



Newport vs. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m.



Monday, Jan. 7

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

