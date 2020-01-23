FA Cup fourth round: Schedule, fixtures, scores, results, how to watch, start times, live stream

The FA Cup resumes with the start of the fourth round on Friday and it picks up on Saturday with two all-Premier League matchups, while Chelsea faces a tricky road match at Hull City. Cup favorites Manchester City and Liverpool both will be on the road on Sunday, while Northampton Town looks to keep its Cinderella story going. The Cobblers are in League Two, which is the fourth division in England, and they are the lowest ranked team remaining. They currently sit sixth place in league play, and they'll host Derby County, Wayne Rooney's new club,.

This is the proper round, meaning if there is no winner in these games after 90 minutes, we'll get a replay of the match hosted by the away team. In that match, the results of the first game will not factor.

In total, 14 of the 20 teams in the Premier League are still alive in the competition.

Here's how to watch and the schedule.

How to watch the FA Cup

Every match will air in the United States on ESPN+.

Fourth round schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Jan. 24

Northampton Town vs. Derby County, 3 p.m.

Queens Park Rangers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Brentford vs. Leicester City, 7:45 a.m.

West Ham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Cardiff City, 10 a.m.

Coventry City vs. Birmingham City, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Hull City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 26

Manchester City vs. Fulham, 8 a.m.

Watford/Tranmere Rovers vs. Manchester United, 9:55 a.m.

Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.