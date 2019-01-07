FA Cup: Manchester United draws Arsenal, Spurs head to Palace, Chelsea gets favorable fourth round matchup

Following Wolverhampton's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday in the FA Cup third round, the draw for the fourth round took place, giving fans a monster matchup between Manchester United and Arsenal. The remaining teams were paired with a mix of lower league teams and even a non-league team in Barnet, with third round replays yet to be played. Here's the complete draw:

Swansea vs. Gillingham

Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Shrewsbury/Stoke vs. Wolverhampton

Millwall vs. Everton

Brighton vs. West Brom

Bristol City vs. Bolton

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby/Southampton

Doncaster vs. Oldham

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday/Luton

Newcastle/Blackburn vs.Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Barnet vs. Brentford

Portsmouth vs. QPR

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

This list of matchups is by how each draw was announced, meaning the last four teams yet to be drawn were Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. That meant there was going to be a massive clash and potentially a North London derby between the Gunners and Spurs, instead it was Arsenal and United, the most intriguing of ties. Arsenal's high-flying attack has cooled a bit since the electric start to the season, but the Gunners are still a threat to win the tournament. Meanwhile, United has won all five matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, and the Red Devils are trending in the right direction.

The matches will be played between Jan. 25-28. If the matches end in a draw after 90 minutes, a replay will be played at a later date at the opposing site to determine the winner.

Chelsea is the reigning FA Cup champion.