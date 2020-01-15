FA Cup odds, predictions 2020: Betting lines, expert picks for Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Revenge will certainly be on Manchester United's mind after the Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup quarterfinals a season ago, losing to Wolves by a final score of 2-1. The two teams tied 0-0 earlier this month, and now they'll face off for a place in the FA Cup fourth round. Oddsmakers list Manchester United as a -105 money line favorite (risk $105 to win $100), while Wolverhampton Wanderers is going off at +260. The draw is +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Manchester United vs. Wolves picks, see what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model is off to a blistering start this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 22 of the Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, as well as Liverpool's victory over Tottenham, Chelsea topping Burnley, Manchester United defeating Norwich City, Everton's triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City cruising past Aston Villa. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wednesday's FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Wolves. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the under, but its much stronger play is on the Manchester United vs. Wolves money line, saying one side has all the value. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks.

The model has taken into account that Manchester United is coming off an impressive 4-0 victory over Norwich City in its last outing. Marcus Rashford, who's scored 14 goals and provided four assists thus far in the Premier League, scored two goals in the victory, while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood also found the back of the net.

The model has also taken into account that the Red Devils have been tremendous at home recently, having won 10 of their last 15 games at Old Trafford. And Manchester United will enter Wednesday's clash full of confidence having reached the FA Cup Final in two of the last four years.

But just because Manchester United has played extremely well at Old Trafford doesn't mean it'll earn a victory against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

That's because Wolverhampton Wanderers have had Manchester United's number in recent meetings. In fact, Nuno Espirito Santo's side has not lost to Manchester United in any of its last five meetings, winning two and drawing three of those contests.

Wolverhampton's attack is spearheaded by forward Raul Jimenez. In 22 Premier League appearances this season, Jimenez has scored eight goals and provided six assists. He's also been lethal in front of goal against Manchester United, having been involved in three goals in six matches against the Red Devils.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Wolves? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over in Wednesday's FA Cup clash, all from the model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent over the last three years.