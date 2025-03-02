Manchester City's clash at Bournemouth headlines the quarterfinal draw for the FA Cup, with eight teams left in the historic cup competition.

Preston North End, who will take on Aston Villa in the quarterfinals, are the lone lower-league side to crack the last eight after ousting fellow Championship side Burnley on Saturday. The rest of the field is made up of Premier League teams, though very few heavyweights made it to the quarterfinals, increasing the possibility that a surprise contender ends up winning the whole thing. Manchester City, though, are now the heavy favorites to take home the whole thing.

Manchester United were bounced in penalties on Sunday in a loss to Fulham.

Manchester City, the 2023 FA Cup winners, are the only ones of the Premier League's traditional top six that are still in the running, though a handful of teams inside the league's top 10 are still in the running. Seventh-place Bournemouth, ninth-place Fulham and 10th-place Aston Villa are through to the quarterfinals, while third-place Nottingham Forest could join them on Monday if they beat 18th-place side Ipswich Town.

The quarterfinal ties will take place during the weekend of March 29. You can see the full FA Cup quarterfinal draw below:

FA Cup quarterfinal draw