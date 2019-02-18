FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Manchester United beats Chelsea to join the final eight

The FA Cup will have a new champions this year after Manchester United knocked off Chelsea on Monday

The draw for the FA Cup quarterfinals is set for right after Monday's Manchester United vs. Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge, and it will air on ESPN+. The winner of that game will join the field that consists of Wolverhampton, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Manchester United, Swansea City, Watford and Brighton. 

Here are the ball numbers for Monday's draw: 

  1. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)
  2. Millwall (EFL Championship)
  3. Crystal Palace (Premier League)
  4. Manchester City (Premier League)
  5. Manchester United (Premier League)
  6. Swansea City (EFL Championship)
  7. Watford (Premier League)
  8. Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

The final field includes two teams from the Championship in Millwall and Swansea City, and there are no fifth-round replays to be played as none of the games ended in a draw. 

The quarterfinals will take on the weekend of March 16. 

