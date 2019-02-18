FA Cup quarterfinal draw results: Manchester City big winners; Manchester United lands Wolves

The draw for the FA Cup quarterfinals took place right after Manchester United's win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The Red Devils, who secured a 2-0 road win, join the field of eight that consists of Wolverhampton, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Swansea City, Watford and Brighton. Here are the results for Monday's draw:

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) vs. Manchester United (Premier League)

Millwall (EFL Championship) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Swansea City (EFL Championship) vs. Manchester City (Premier League)

Watford (Premier League) vs. Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Manchester City and Brighton have to be seen as the biggest winners of Monday's draw for landing the two remaining EFL Championship teams in this competition. City will meet former Premier League side Swansea (relegated in 2018), while Brighton takes on Millwall, which currently sits 20th in the table, fighting off relegation. The best matchup of the quarterfinals (on paper) will likely be Wolves vs. Manchester United. United has been on a roll in domestic competitions since the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. Watford takes on Crystal Palace in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup, which means Watford or Palace will reach the semis. Watford finished second in the FA Cup back in 1984. Palace has reached the FA Cup final twice and has lost on both occasions (1990, 2016).

The quarterfinals will take on the weekend of March 16.